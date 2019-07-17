Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Shrinking of Unorganised Sector Positive Indicator of Development, Govt to Prepare Nat'l Data: Minister

Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said there has been a significant improvement in registration of beneficiaries and as many as 1.2 crore employees benefitted in the last three years

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shrinking of Unorganised Sector Positive Indicator of Development, Govt to Prepare Nat'l Data: Minister
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Shrinking of unorganised sector is a "positive" indicator of development and the government will prepare a separate data on unorganised workers in India, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The government has taken several measures towards expansion of the organised sector, he said.

Responding to the supplementaries during the Question Hour, the Minister said in a written reply, "...Our ministry will prepare a national data on unorganised sector. There is no separate published data for unorganised sector as a whole. However, the shrinking of unorganised sector is a positive indicator of development."

Under the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) initiative, there has been a significant improvement in registration of beneficiaries and as many as 1.2 crore employees benefitted in the last three years, he said. The Unorganised Workers' Social Security Act stipulates formulation of suitable welfare schemes for unorganised workers.

Life and disability cover is provided through Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana to the unorganised workers depending upon their eligibility.

The health and maternity benefits are addressed through Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Recently, the government launched Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan to provide monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to the unorganised workers after attaining the age of 60 years, the minister added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram