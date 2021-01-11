Shripad Naik Seriously Injured, Wife Vijaya and PA Killed in Car Accident in K'taka; Union Minister Rushed to Goa

Union minister of state for defence Shripad Naik was injured late on Monday, while his wife Vijaya died after the car they were travelling in turned turtle at Hosakambi village of Ankola taluk in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district.

Officials said that Naik's PA (personal assistant) Deepak Dube has also been killed in the accident. There were four occupants in the car, who were travelling from Yallpura to Gokarna, they said. Sources told News18 that Naik is seriously injured and has been shifted to Goa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for Naik's treatment. Deputy commissioner of Uttara Kannada Harish Kumar has arrived at the hospital where the driver is admitted, a source said.

"Shocked to hear Hon Union Minister @shripadynaik has met with an accident near Ankola and his wife who was travelling with him has tragically died. My deepest condolences to their family and friends. Praying for speedy recovery of Shripadji and hope he will be out of danger soon," Karnataka revenue minister RV Deshpande tweeted.

