Shripad Naik Much Better Than Yesterday, Getting Physiotherapy, Says Doctor

Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday said the condition of Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik has improved and he is being given "mild physiotherapry" now. In a medical bulletin issued in Panaji in the evening, Dean of GMCH Dr Shivanand Bandekar said, "Naik is much better than yesterday and his general condition is improving." Naik, a Goa MP, was seriously injured while his wife Vijaya and an aide died on Monday when their car met with an accident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district while returning from Karnataka. He was admitted to the state-run GMCH in Goa.

"All his vital parameters are stable. His blood pressure is normal. He still continues to be on High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) oxygenation system," Dr Bandekar said. Naik's urinary and blood tests conducted on Thursday also showed normal results, while his pulse rate was 84 per minute, he said.

The minister's injuries are healing well and he was given "mild bed side physiotherapy and was made to sit", the Dean said. "His left lower limb physiotherapy was done and chest spirometry started. He was made to sip water sitting bed side," Dr Bandekar added.

Spirometry test is conducted to assess the condition of lungs. A joint team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and GMCH is monitoring the minister's health.