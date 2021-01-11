Shripad Naik Injured, Wife Vijaya and Close Aide Killed in Car Accident in Karnataka; PM Modi Dials CM Pramod Sawant as Union Minister Rushed to Goa | LIVE Updates

Shripad Naik Car Accident LIVE Updates: Union minister of state for defence Shripad Naik was injured late on Monday, while his wife Vijaya died after the car they were travelling in turned turtle at Hosakambi village of Ankola taluk in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district. Officials said that Naik's close aide and RSS pracharak Deepak Dube has also been killed in the accident. There were four occupants in the car, who were travelling from Yellapur to Gokarna, they said. Sources have told News18 that Naik is critical and rushed to Goa Medical College (GMC).Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and state health minister arrived at the hospital after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled the CM to ensure proper arrangements for Naik's treatment. Union minister's son has also reached. Meanwhile, Deputy commissioner of Uttara Kannada Harish Kumar has arrived at the hospital where the driver is admitted, a source said, adding that they had gone on a "private programme" in Yellapur and were on their way to Gokarna for a temple visit.