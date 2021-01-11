News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Shripad Naik Injured, Wife Vijaya and Close Aide Killed in Car Accident in Karnataka; PM Modi Dials CM Pramod Sawant as Union Minister Rushed to Goa | LIVE Updates

News18.com | January 11, 2021, 23:52 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

Shripad Naik Car Accident LIVE Updates: Union minister of state for defence Shripad Naik was injured late on Monday, while his wife Vijaya died after the car they were travelling in turned turtle at Hosakambi village of Ankola taluk in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district. Officials said that Naik's close aide and RSS pracharak Deepak Dube has also been killed in the accident. There were four occupants in the car, who were travelling from Yellapur to Gokarna, they said. Sources have told News18 that Naik is critical and rushed to Goa Medical College (GMC).

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and state health minister arrived at the hospital after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled the CM to ensure proper arrangements for Naik's treatment. Union minister's son has also reached. Meanwhile, Deputy commissioner of Uttara Kannada Harish Kumar has arrived at the hospital where the driver is admitted, a source said, adding that they had gone on a "private programme" in Yellapur and were on their way to Gokarna for a temple visit.
Read More
Jan 11, 2021 23:52 (IST)

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu has expressed grief over the death of the wife of Union Minister Sripad Naik and his personal secretary in a tragic road accident in Karnataka today.

Jan 11, 2021 23:45 (IST)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that the district administration and local police have been instructed to ensure that all assistance is provided to Union Minister Shripad Naik's family.

Jan 11, 2021 23:39 (IST)

Union Minister Shripad Naik and his wife Vijaya Naik were returning after offering prayers at Yellapur's famous Gante Ganesha (Bell Ganesha) temple, according to Ankola police. (Image from temple)

Jan 11, 2021 23:34 (IST)

The vehicle in which Union Minister Shripad Naik (68) was travelling met with an accident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district, while he was returning to Goa from Dharmasthala in Karnataka. Naik is being brought to Goa Medical College for further treatment, the official said.

Jan 11, 2021 23:23 (IST)

Union Minister Shripad Naik brought to Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim, from Ankola in Karnataka where he met with an accident earlier this evening.

Jan 11, 2021 23:19 (IST)

Rajnath Singh Speaks to Goa CM | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and asked him to provide the best treatment to Shripad Naik, whose condition is said to be critical. 

Jan 11, 2021 23:16 (IST)

Visual from the accident site in Uttara Kannada district shows the white car that Union Minister Shripad Naik and his wife were travelling in in a mangled condition.

Jan 11, 2021 23:10 (IST)

Goa CM Reaches Hospital | Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister have reached Goa Medical College (GMC) where Shripak Naik is admitted. His condition is said to be critical now. 

Jan 11, 2021 23:03 (IST)

Police said Shripad Naik, along with his wife, personal assistant Deepak, his close confidante Sai Kiran, gunman and the driver were heading from Yallapur to Gokarna on Monday night. On the way, the driver lost his control over the car near Hosakambi village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada and the vehicle overturned.

Jan 11, 2021 23:01 (IST)

Shripad Naik's Accident | "It was not a collision between vehicles. Prima facie it appears to be the case of the driver losing control of the car" a police officer told PTI.

Jan 11, 2021 22:52 (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has wished Union Minister Shripad Naik a speedy recovery. "Deeply saddened to hear the news of Vijaya Naik ji's death in an accident. Praying for the quick recovery of Hon'ble Union Minister Shripad Naik ji, hope God gives him & his family the strength to overcome this loss," he tweeted.

Jan 11, 2021 22:46 (IST)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wished Union Minister Shripad Naik a speedy recovery and expressed condolences on the death of Vijaya Naik.

Jan 11, 2021 22:40 (IST)

Update | Apart from Shripad Naik's wife, a karyakarta (worker) has also died in the car accident in Karnataka. Shripad Naik is reportedly critical and has been taken to Goa for treatment.

Jan 11, 2021 22:36 (IST)

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has prayed for a speedy recovery of Shripad Naik. "Deeply saddened on receiving this news...Prayers for the departed and wishing for a speedy recovery to Sh Shripad Naik ji," he tweeted. Naik's wife has succumbed to her injuries.

Jan 11, 2021 22:33 (IST)

Shripad Naik Meets With Road Accident | The vehicle in which Union Minister Shripad Naik (68) was travelling met with an accident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district, while he was returning to Goa from Dharmasthala in Karnataka. Naik is being brought to Goa Medical College for further treatment, the official said.

Jan 11, 2021 22:28 (IST)

Former Karnataka Minister R V Deshpande has prayed for the speedy recovery of Shripad Naik.

Jan 11, 2021 22:23 (IST)

Shripad Naik Shifted to Goa for Treatment | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for Shripad Naik's treatment.

Jan 11, 2021 22:16 (IST)

Shripad Naik Seriously Injured | Officials said there were four occupants in the car, who were travelling from Yallpura to Gokarna. Sources told News18 that Shripad Naik is seriously injured and has been shifted to Goa.

Jan 11, 2021 22:09 (IST)

BREAKING | Union Minister Shripad Naik was injured late on Monday, while his wife Vijaya died after the car they were travelling in turned turtle at Hosakambi village of Ankola taluk in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district.

Shripad Naik Injured, Wife Vijaya and Close Aide Killed in Car Accident in Karnataka; PM Modi Dials CM Pramod Sawant as Union Minister Rushed to Goa | LIVE Updates
The car in which Union Minister Sripad Naik was travelling along with his wife and PA turned turtle at Hosakambi village of Ankola taluk in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka. (News18)

"Shocked to hear Hon Union Minister @shripadynaik has met with an accident near Ankola and his wife who was travelling with him has tragically died. My deepest condolences to their family and friends. Praying for speedy recovery of Shripadji and hope he will be out of danger soon," Karnataka revenue minister RV Deshpande tweeted.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You