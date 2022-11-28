Shriya Saran Makes Heads Turn At Dishryam 2 Special Screening In A Red Saree

The charismatic Shriya Saran has delivered some exemplary performances in numerous Bollywood and Tollywood films. The actress is back in the headlines after her appearance as Nandini Salgaonkar in the Ajay Devgan-starrer Drsihyam 2. Shriya is currently basking in the success of the thriller. On the occasion of the special screening of the movie, Shriya Saran impressed one and all by wearing a brilliant red saree. Shriya dropped a bunch of pictures in that glammed-up avatar and honestly, we aren’t complaining.

Attributing her makeup and outfit stylists for her graceful avatar, Shriya Saran penned a long Instagram caption along with sharing the jaw-dropping snaps. “Thank you Preetham Jukalker for making me feel like a queen ( felt so happy wearing it ). Also, love the way you styled it. Thank you for making sure I listen to you!!! Love the bun. A dress can truly make you feel beautiful…” read her lovely note.

The actress weaved six yards of elegance as she got all decked up in a scarlet red, intricately embroidered scallop saree. The exquisite floral patterns in the incredible red organza saree, along with the risque, plunging neck blouse were completely envy-worthy. Looking like the sweetheart that she is, Shriya Saran, clad in that striking saree, seemed to be ready for the perfect romantic date.

Shriya Saran sported the perfect accessories to enhance the all-traditional look. She teamed up her attire with a pair of long, gold-plated jhumkas, junk bangles, and a massive ring. The 40-year-old opted for a subtle glam makeover. A shade of matte pink shade of lipstick winged liner with long lashes, and contoured cheeks and nose, enhanced her facial features further.

In terms of her hairdo, Shriya chose to tie her hair in a low, sleek bun, securing it with a classic red garland. She stole the show in the sunkissed pictures, looking nothing short of a dream. She rounded off her awe-inspiring look by striking some appealing poses, winning hearts all over again with her doe-eyes and alluring expressions.

No sooner the photos surfaced on the Internet, fans went gaga over Shriya Saran’s sartorial choices. They posted a barrage of comments, pouring their love for her. “Red looks soo pretty on you,” wrote one user. “Red Queen” exclaimed another. “You look stunning!!! Absolutely love the look and makeup,” gushed a third Shriya admirer.

Besides, making us stunned with snippets of her stunning photoshoots, Shriya Saran is presently geared up for her next project. After Drishyam 2, the actress will be seen in director R Chandru’s crime drama flick, Kabzaa. Having a cast ensemble of Upendra Rao, Kiccha Sudeep, Kajal Aggarwal, Manoj Bajpayee, Nayanthara, and Prakash Raj among others, Kabzaa will be premiering on the silver screens next year.

