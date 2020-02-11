Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Shubham Sharma (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Shubham Sharma (शुभम शर्मा) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Tughlakabad seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Shubham Sharma has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Shubham Sharma (शुभम शर्मा) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Tughlakabad seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Shubham Sharma has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Shubham Sharma is a Indian National Congress candidate from Tughlakabad constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Graphic Designer. Shubham Sharma's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 29 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 21.3 lakh which includes Rs. 21.3 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 0 of which Rs. 0 is self income. Shubham Sharma's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Tughlakabad are: Manoj Kumar Ray (BSP), Vikram Bidhuri (BJP), Shubham Sharma (INC), Sahiram (AAP), Arun Kumar (RNP), Chaman Lal (PPID), Shyam Kumar (SSP), Anita Kumari (IND), Rekha Singh (IND), Hansraj Nagar (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Shubham Sharma (INC) in 2020 Tughlakabad elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
