Shubham Sharma (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Shubham Sharma Trailing

Shubham Sharma is a Indian National Congress candidate from Tughlakabad constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Graphic Designer. Shubham Sharma's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 29 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 21.3 lakh which includes Rs. 21.3 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 0 of which Rs. 0 is self income. Shubham Sharma's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Tughlakabad are: Manoj Kumar Ray (BSP), Vikram Bidhuri (BJP), Shubham Sharma (INC), Sahiram (AAP), Arun Kumar (RNP), Chaman Lal (PPID), Shyam Kumar (SSP), Anita Kumari (IND), Rekha Singh (IND), Hansraj Nagar (IND).

