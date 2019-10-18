Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Shun Fireworks with Images of Gods and Goddesses, Says Hindu Outfit

Hindu Janajagruti Vedike convenor Mohan Gowda said that it amounted to insult and hurt the religious sentiments as the images tear into several pieces and then find place in the gutter or road.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2019, 10:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shun Fireworks with Images of Gods and Goddesses, Says Hindu Outfit
New Delhi: People purchase firecrackers in a market ahead of the festival of Diwali in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018. The Supreme Court Tuesday permitted the sale and manufacture of low emission "green" firecrackers countrywide and fixed a two-hour time period from 8 pm to 10 pm for bursting them on Diwali and other festivals. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI10_23_2018_000125B)

Bengaluru: A fringe Hindu outfit in Karnataka on Friday opposed bursting fire-crackers carrying images of Hindu deities.

It amounted to insult and hurt the religious sentiments as the images tear into several pieces and then find place in the gutter or road, Hindu Janajagruti Vedike convenor Mohan Gowda told reporters here on Friday.

The Vedike and its advocates' wing were on a nationwide campaign asking Hindus not to burst fireworks during Deepavali, the festival of lights.

They have also served legal notices on companies which manufacture such fire-crackers with the images of Gods, Goddesses, freedom fighters and historical figures, Gowda said.

He also demanded banning fire-crackers from China which, according to him, contain dangerous chemicals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram