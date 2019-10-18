Shun Fireworks with Images of Gods and Goddesses, Says Hindu Outfit

Bengaluru: A fringe Hindu outfit in Karnataka on Friday opposed bursting fire-crackers carrying images of Hindu deities.

It amounted to insult and hurt the religious sentiments as the images tear into several pieces and then find place in the gutter or road, Hindu Janajagruti Vedike convenor Mohan Gowda told reporters here on Friday.

The Vedike and its advocates' wing were on a nationwide campaign asking Hindus not to burst fireworks during Deepavali, the festival of lights.

They have also served legal notices on companies which manufacture such fire-crackers with the images of Gods, Goddesses, freedom fighters and historical figures, Gowda said.

He also demanded banning fire-crackers from China which, according to him, contain dangerous chemicals.

