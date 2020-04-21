Shun Press Conferences, PMK Tells Govt, Media as Journalists Test Positive for Covid-19

Chennai: Voicing concern over several journalists testing positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and other states, PMK founder leader S Ramadoss on Tuesday urged media organisations to protect their staff and suggested that the government can do away with press conferences on COVID-19.

Referring to three journalists testing positive for the virus in the city and 53 in Mumbai, he said mediapersons, alongside frontline warriors of COVID-19 like doctors, nurses, sanitary workers and police personnel have come under the "attack of coronavirus."

While the operations of medical professionals and police personnel could not be scaled down in the fight against COVID-19, the work style of scribes may be altered so as to prevent them from getting infected, Ramadoss said in a statement.

Pointing out that easily over 200 people, including journalists, photo journalists, and camerapersons of television channels, could gather for a press meet, he said, "if this alone is avoided, journalists can be protected from getting infected."

Rather than convening a press conference, the information sought to be conveyed in such gatherings can be sent to media houses as 'press releases,' he said adding if video footages were needed by television channels, these could be arranged by government information and public relations wing.

"Hence, the government should give up coronavirus related press conferences... similarly, physical distancing should be followed in press/media offices and the government and media firms must come forward to protect journalists," he appealed.

