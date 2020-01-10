Shut Due to Cracks, Bengal's Longest Flyover Opens to Traffic After 26 Hours

Kolkata: Describing the cracks developed on West Bengal's longest flyover, connecting Jinjira Bazar at Maheshtala to Batanagar in the southern suburbs of the city, as "not threatening", authorities on Thursday opened it to traffic, 26 hours after it was shut.

A report submitted by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) found the cracks, developed on pillars 121 and 122, were due to the dry weather conditions of winter and there was nothing to be worried about, a senior official said.

"These cracks were formed mainly because of the weather conditions. There are several such cracks on other parts of the flyover, but none of them are threatening. These cracks are formed after the concrete structure contracted mainly because of the weather," the official said.

"We are looking into it and requisite work will be done," he added.

On Wednesday, cracks were detected on the two pillars of the 7 km-long Sampriti (Harmony) flyover during a regular inspection following which vehicular movement on it was temporarily stopped.

The bridge, which was dedicated to the people by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was inaugurated in January 2019.

