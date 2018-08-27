Shutdown in Kashmir Valley over Article 35A Rumours

: Authorities on Monday imposed a shutdown on Srinagar and some other parts of the Kashmir Valley following rumours that the Supreme Court has scrapped Article 35A, police said.Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a statement here, saying: "Some sections of the media have circulated news regarding scrapping of the Article 35A. The news has been refuted as baseless. People are requested to maintain calm and not to pay heed to these rumours."As a precaution, shops, public transport and other businesses were shut.Clashes between stone pelting protesters and the security forces were also reported in Anantnag district and other places.Petitions challenging Article 35A which gives powers to the state legislature to define permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and their privileges, has been listed for hearing by the Supreme Court on Friday.Reports from Delhi said a fresh petition seeking scrapping of the Article is being filed in the apex court on Monday which fuelled the rumours.Governor Satya Pal Malik has engaged Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehra to defend the Article.Authorities have decreased the speed of mobile internet across the Valley.Separtists have called for a general shutdown on Friday and Saturday to highlight the public support for the Article.