English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shutdown in Kashmir Valley over Article 35A Rumours
Reports from Delhi said a fresh petition seeking scrapping of the Article is being filed in the apex court on Monday which fuelled the rumours.
File photo of shutdown in Kashmir, for Representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Srinagar: Authorities on Monday imposed a shutdown on Srinagar and some other parts of the Kashmir Valley following rumours that the Supreme Court has scrapped Article 35A, police said.
Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a statement here, saying: "Some sections of the media have circulated news regarding scrapping of the Article 35A. The news has been refuted as baseless. People are requested to maintain calm and not to pay heed to these rumours."
As a precaution, shops, public transport and other businesses were shut.
Clashes between stone pelting protesters and the security forces were also reported in Anantnag district and other places.
Petitions challenging Article 35A which gives powers to the state legislature to define permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and their privileges, has been listed for hearing by the Supreme Court on Friday.
Reports from Delhi said a fresh petition seeking scrapping of the Article is being filed in the apex court on Monday which fuelled the rumours.
Governor Satya Pal Malik has engaged Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehra to defend the Article.
Authorities have decreased the speed of mobile internet across the Valley.
Separtists have called for a general shutdown on Friday and Saturday to highlight the public support for the Article.
Also Watch
Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a statement here, saying: "Some sections of the media have circulated news regarding scrapping of the Article 35A. The news has been refuted as baseless. People are requested to maintain calm and not to pay heed to these rumours."
As a precaution, shops, public transport and other businesses were shut.
Clashes between stone pelting protesters and the security forces were also reported in Anantnag district and other places.
Petitions challenging Article 35A which gives powers to the state legislature to define permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and their privileges, has been listed for hearing by the Supreme Court on Friday.
Reports from Delhi said a fresh petition seeking scrapping of the Article is being filed in the apex court on Monday which fuelled the rumours.
Governor Satya Pal Malik has engaged Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehra to defend the Article.
Authorities have decreased the speed of mobile internet across the Valley.
Separtists have called for a general shutdown on Friday and Saturday to highlight the public support for the Article.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone 5Z Gets Major Software Update: Face Unlock, Camera Improvements And More
- Taimur Ali Khan Celebrating Rakshabandhan with Sisters Sara, Inaaya and Samaira are Too Cute to Miss; See Pictures
- Was Told I'm Not a Cow: Lisa Haydon On Getting Trolled For Sharing Breastfeeding Pic
- Danny Boyle Quit James Bond Film Over Refusing to Kill 007
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...