Home » News » India » Shutdown in Parts of Srinagar on Afzal Guru's Death Anniversary
1-MIN READ

Shutdown in Parts of Srinagar on Afzal Guru's Death Anniversary

PTI

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 14:55 IST

Srinagar, India

Guru was hanged on this day in 2013 for his role in the attack on Parliament in 2001 carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad. (File photo)

Shops and other business establishments in Nowhatta, Gojwara and Nalla Mar Road areas were closed due to the strike called by banned JKLF

Parts of Srinagar city on Thursday observed a shutdown on the 10th death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru, who was hanged inside Tihar Jail.

However, private transport was plying normally all across the valley while the situation remained peaceful so far.

Guru was hanged on this day in 2013 for his role in the attack on Parliament in 2001 carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. afzal guru
  2. srinagar
