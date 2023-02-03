CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

SIA Conducts Raids in Srinagar in Connection with Terror-funding Case

PTI

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 11:40 IST

Srinagar, India

The raids were part of an investigation into a terror funding case (Representative Photo)

The raids were part of an investigation into a terror funding case (Representative Photo)

The SIA sleuths conducted raids in Parimpora, Jawahar Nagar, Natipora, Chanapora, Bulbul Bagh and Qamarwari areas of Srinagar, officials said

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Friday carried out raids at multiple locations in connection with a terror-funding case in Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital, officials said.

The SIA sleuths conducted raids in Parimpora, Jawahar Nagar, Natipora, Chanapora, Bulbul Bagh and Qamarwari areas of Srinagar, they said.

According to them, the raids were part of an investigation into a terror funding case.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 03, 2023, 11:40 IST
last updated:February 03, 2023, 11:40 IST
