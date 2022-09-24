SIA Raids in Multiple Locations in Jammu and Kashmir Over Narco Terror Financing

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency or SIA has carried out simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Srinagar, Budgam and Kupwara this morning over alleged cases of narco financing of terror activities in the Kashmir Valley.

In Srinagar, a raid is being carried out at a hotel in which one government employee, a resident of Kishtwar, is staying, according to sources. Raids are underway at the home of Bashir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Batpora, Kachwari in Budgam. Another raid is underway in Kupwara.

According to sources, some proceeds raised through cross border drug trade were being milked into terrorism for carrying out terror activities inside Jammu and Kashmir.

Some arrests have been made in the past and some more are likely to follow, sources said.

Many central investigation agencies are probing the narco terror cases and have established evidence that a cut of money leveraged through selling drugs, goes into buying weapons and financing terror activities.

Since its formation, the SIA has been probing a number of cases relating to smuggling of narcotics from across the border and generating funds for subversion.

