CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Siddalingaiah Will be Remembered for Prolific Writings, Contributions Towards Social Justice: PM Modi
1-MIN READ

Siddalingaiah Will be Remembered for Prolific Writings, Contributions Towards Social Justice: PM Modi

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Popularly known as "Dalita Kavi" (Dalit poet), Siddalingaiah was 67. He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

Paying tributes to noted Kannada poet Siddalingaiah, who died due to Covid-19 related ailments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he will be remembered for his prolific writings, poetry and contributions towards social justice. Popularly known as "Dalita Kavi" (Dalit poet), Siddalingaiah was 67. He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

Modi tweeted, "Dr. Siddalingaiah will be remembered for his prolific writings, poetry and contributions towards social justice. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 11, 2021, 23:30 IST