GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Siddaramaiah Calls BSY Dummy of 'North Indian' Leaders, BJP Hits Back at CM for 'Stooping Low'

Be it primacy of Kannada in Karnataka or a separate state flag for Karnataka, Siddaramaiah has deftly played the locals card against the BJP, which he calls primarily a Hindi belt political party insensitive towards non-Hindi speakers.

D P Satish | CNN-News18dp_satish

Updated:April 25, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Siddaramaiah Calls BSY Dummy of 'North Indian' Leaders, BJP Hits Back at CM for 'Stooping Low'
File photo of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (via Getty Images)
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah upped the ante on Wednesday by dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath as ‘north Indians’, who have reduced BJP's CM face B S Yeddyurappa to a dummy in the battle for Karnataka.

In a tweet, the chief minister attacked BJP for making the polls a fight between "outsider" north Indians versus local Kannadigas.




Lashing out at Siddaramaiah for “stooping low”, the state BJP said that CM’s attempt at North-South divide is disgusting.










Siddaramaiah has been taking on the north-centric politics of the BJP and RSS for the past one year, calling them anti-Kannada and Karnataka.

Be it primacy of Kannada in Karnataka or a separate state flag for Karnataka, Siddaramaiah has deftly played the locals card against the BJP, which he calls primarily a Hindi belt political party insensitive towards non-Hindi speakers.

He has also questioned the Centre for siphoning off rich southern states’ money and diverting the same to “backward Hindi belt states”, triggering another controversy a month ago.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who came to Karnataka three months ago, had set the tone for the elections by calling Siddaramaiah government an anti-Hindu government. The statement was also endorsed by party chief Amit Shah.

Later, the chief minister hit back at them calling himself a much better Hindu than the two. Since then, Siddaramaiah has been playing the Hindu card, describing his government as a better one comprising good Hindus unlike the “fake” Hindu party of BJP.

After the BJP high command denied ticket to Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra against Siddaramaiah's son Dr. Yatheendra in Varuna assembly seat, the ruling Congress has been ridiculing the state BJP leaders and Yeddyurappa, dubbing them as dummies of north Indian leaders of the saffron party.

The Karnataka Congress alleges that the entire election campaign is being managed by the north Indians and the BJP local leaders are their puppets.

The BJP has hit back at the chief minister questioning Congress president Rahul Gandhi's domicile.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You