English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Siddaramaiah Meets HD Kumarswamy, Dinesh Gundu Rao Amid Rising Dissent; Rubbishes BJP Threat to Coalition
Siddaramiah asserted that no threat from the BJP would affect the government and said that the coalition government was committed to provide ‘good governance and able administration’.
Siddaramaiah with Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.
Loading...
New Delhi: Amid growing dissent from the members of the Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah met chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday.
Siddaramiah asserted that no threat from the BJP would affect the government and said that the coalition government was committed to provide ‘good governance and able administration’.
The meeting comes at a time when leaders of the Congress and the JDs are using the rout in the Lok Sabha polls to raise the differences. The two sides continue to sulk over the pre-poll alliance. However, the senior leadership seems to be in a damage-control mode.
The BJP has been pointing at the fissures in the coalition and has been saying that the alliance would fall apart soon.
On Monday, the former chief minister ruled out state BJP chief BS Yedyurappa’s claims that the coalition would collapse. He said the alliance was strong. He added that the people’s mandate was for the central government and not for 'toppling' the state government. "Yeddyurappa has been saying for the past one year the government will fall. He will continue to say the same for the next four years. I am confident the government is strong," Siddaramaiah said.
He asserted that all Congress MLAs, including dissident leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, were with the party and nobody was leaving. Dismissing Yeddyurappa's claim that the state government would collapse on June 1, Siddaramaiah dared him to resign from his post if his prediction did not come true.
Siddaramiah asserted that no threat from the BJP would affect the government and said that the coalition government was committed to provide ‘good governance and able administration’.
Had a discussion with Shri. @hd_kumaraswamy & Shri. @dineshgrao about various political developments. We are committed to provide good governance & able administration. No threat from @BJP4Karnataka shall affect our coalition government. pic.twitter.com/1feWNYVzJQ— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 28, 2019
The meeting comes at a time when leaders of the Congress and the JDs are using the rout in the Lok Sabha polls to raise the differences. The two sides continue to sulk over the pre-poll alliance. However, the senior leadership seems to be in a damage-control mode.
The BJP has been pointing at the fissures in the coalition and has been saying that the alliance would fall apart soon.
On Monday, the former chief minister ruled out state BJP chief BS Yedyurappa’s claims that the coalition would collapse. He said the alliance was strong. He added that the people’s mandate was for the central government and not for 'toppling' the state government. "Yeddyurappa has been saying for the past one year the government will fall. He will continue to say the same for the next four years. I am confident the government is strong," Siddaramaiah said.
He asserted that all Congress MLAs, including dissident leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, were with the party and nobody was leaving. Dismissing Yeddyurappa's claim that the state government would collapse on June 1, Siddaramaiah dared him to resign from his post if his prediction did not come true.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Surprises us With a New iPod Touch, Just Days Ahead of WWDC 2019 Keynote
- JCB Meme: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Company Trending as #JCBKiKhudayi
- #JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Malinga Shares His Secret Weapon With Stoinis
- Arsene Wenger Beats Zinedine Zidane with Neat Turn. Fans Can't Keep Calm
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results