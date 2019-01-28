English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Siddaramaiah Seen Snatching Mike From Woman, Ends up Pulling Down Her Dupatta
The incident, which was captured on video, shows the former CM shouting the woman down. The unperturbed woman continued with her questions and others had to intervene to calm her down.
Bengaluru: After Union Minister Anant Hedge's distasteful remark against Dinesh Gundu Rao's wife, it was former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah who courted controversy when his attempt to snatch the mike from a woman complainant resulted in her dupatta being pulled off.
At an event in Mysuru, the unidentified woman complained to Siddaramaiah that she has not been able to get in touch with MLA Yathindra, who is Siddaramaiah's son. At this the former CM, who is surrounded by men all around, lost his cool and lunged towards the woman to snatch the very mike she was holding. In the process, the dupatta also came off with the mike and the whole thing did look pretty bad for the former CM.
The incident, which was captured on video, shows the former CM shouting the woman down. The unperturbed woman continued with her questions and others had to intervene to calm her down.
The Karnataka BJP was quick to take note of the incident and termed Siddaramaiah as "Kaurava government's modern Dushashan", which is a reference to epic Mahabharata where Dushashan, Duryodhana's brother, disrobed Draupadi in front of the king's general assembly.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
At an event in Mysuru, the unidentified woman complained to Siddaramaiah that she has not been able to get in touch with MLA Yathindra, who is Siddaramaiah's son. At this the former CM, who is surrounded by men all around, lost his cool and lunged towards the woman to snatch the very mike she was holding. In the process, the dupatta also came off with the mike and the whole thing did look pretty bad for the former CM.
The incident, which was captured on video, shows the former CM shouting the woman down. The unperturbed woman continued with her questions and others had to intervene to calm her down.
The Karnataka BJP was quick to take note of the incident and termed Siddaramaiah as "Kaurava government's modern Dushashan", which is a reference to epic Mahabharata where Dushashan, Duryodhana's brother, disrobed Draupadi in front of the king's general assembly.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Land Rover Discovery Test Drive Review – SUV Galore
- Nokia 9 PureView With 5 Rear Cameras to Launch at MWC 2019 Along With Nokia 6.2/Nokia 8.1 Plus
- Vidya Balan to Make Her Tamil Debut Opposite South Superstar Ajith in the Remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink
- Bale Back With a Bang as 10-man Madrid Beat Espanyol
- TRAI Hopeful That 90 Percent of Cable And DTH Users Will Switch to New Tariffs Before 1 Feb Deadline
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results