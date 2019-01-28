Siddaramaiah Seen Snatching Mike From Woman, Ends up Pulling Down Her Dupatta

After Union Minister Anant Hedge's distasteful remark against Dinesh Gundu Rao's wife, it was former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah who courted controversy when his attempt to snatch the mike from a woman complainant resulted in her dupatta being pulled off.At an event in Mysuru, the unidentified woman complained to Siddaramaiah that she has not been able to get in touch with MLA Yathindra, who is Siddaramaiah's son. At this the former CM, who is surrounded by men all around, lost his cool and lunged towards the woman to snatch the very mike she was holding. In the process, the dupatta also came off with the mike and the whole thing did look pretty bad for the former CM.The incident, which was captured on video, shows the former CM shouting the woman down. The unperturbed woman continued with her questions and others had to intervene to calm her down.The Karnataka BJP was quick to take note of the incident and termed Siddaramaiah as "Kaurava government's modern Dushashan", which is a reference to epic Mahabharata where Dushashan, Duryodhana's brother, disrobed Draupadi in front of the king's general assembly.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.