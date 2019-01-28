LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Siddaramaiah Seen Snatching Mike From Woman, Ends up Pulling Down Her Dupatta

The incident, which was captured on video, shows the former CM shouting the woman down. The unperturbed woman continued with her questions and others had to intervene to calm her down.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:January 28, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bengaluru: After Union Minister Anant Hedge's distasteful remark against Dinesh Gundu Rao's wife, it was former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah who courted controversy when his attempt to snatch the mike from a woman complainant resulted in her dupatta being pulled off.

At an event in Mysuru, the unidentified woman complained to Siddaramaiah that she has not been able to get in touch with MLA Yathindra, who is Siddaramaiah's son. At this the former CM, who is surrounded by men all around, lost his cool and lunged towards the woman to snatch the very mike she was holding. In the process, the dupatta also came off with the mike and the whole thing did look pretty bad for the former CM.

The incident, which was captured on video, shows the former CM shouting the woman down. The unperturbed woman continued with her questions and others had to intervene to calm her down.

The Karnataka BJP was quick to take note of the incident and termed Siddaramaiah as "Kaurava government's modern Dushashan", which is a reference to epic Mahabharata where Dushashan, Duryodhana's brother, disrobed Draupadi in front of the king's general assembly.




Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram