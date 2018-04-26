Siddaramaiah Weighs in on Debate Over Work Permits for Spouses of H1-B Visa Holders in US

Denying spouses of H1B visa holders in the US the permission to work is not fair. Techies from Karnataka are affected by this. Bengaluru is home to a large no.of US expatriates. Should their spouses have a free ride here? @SushmaSwaraj https://t.co/Hxvv42lPri via @timesofindia — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 25, 2018

Amid the hectic campaigning for Karnataka elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah weighed in on the debate regarding work permits for spouses of H1-B visa holders in the United States.“Denying spouses of H1B visa holders in the US the permission to work is not fair. Techies from Karnataka are affected by this. Bengaluru is home to a large number of US expatriates. Should their spouses have a free ride here?” asked Siddaramaiah on Twitter.Siddaramaiah tagged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj asking if this should be allowed to happen.Trump administration plans to withdraw work permits to H-4 visa holders, who are spouses of H-1B visa holders.H-4 is issued to the spouse of H-1B visa holders, a significantly large number of whom are high-skilled professionals from India. They had obtained work permits under a special order issued by the previous Obama administration.Indian-Americans were a major beneficiary of this provision. More than 100,000 H-4 visa holders have been beneficiary of this rule.Without the H-4 work authorisation rule, the spouses of H-1B high-skilled employees would be unable to work legally and contribute financially to their households and communities, as well as pay taxes on their wages, unless they had alternate immigration avenues for work authorisation.