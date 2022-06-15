Siddhanth Kapoor Poses With Mysterious Woman in 1st Instagram Post After Getting Bail in Drugs Case

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, who was granted bail late on Monday following his arrest in a drugs case, has shared a selfie with a mysterious woman on his Instagram Stories. This is Siddhanth’s first social media post since he was released on bail after he was arrested for alleged consumption of drugs in Bengaluru.

Siddhanth now seems to be on his way back to Mumbai, where he stays with his family. In the picture, a mysterious woman is seen resting her head on Siddhanth’s shoulder as he clicks the selfie. Sharing the picture, Siddhanth added a heart, an evil eye and a folded hand emoji.

Siddhanth was detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. Siddhanth was reportedly partying at a hotel on MG Road, where the police conducted a raid on the basis of a tip-off.

“Siddhanth Kapoor’s medical shows he had consumed drugs. We have already arrested him and are following the procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody,” Mr Gulled had said.

Reacting to the news, Siddhanth’s father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, told us, “I am not aware of anything. I have just gotten up from my sleep and my phone has started ringing continuously. He hasn’t been arrested but detained by the cops for consumption (of drugs). I don’t think there was any possession. I have as much information as it is coming out in the news and I am really troubled by this news.”

Siddhanth is the brother of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was also summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to record her statement in a drug probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. The NCB probe team had recorded her statement regarding the drug case related to Rajput’s death and Bollywood-drugs nexus as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.