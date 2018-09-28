English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor to Team Up For Ek Villian Sequel? Deets Inside
Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor will reportedly share screen space in the sequel to Ek Villain.
Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor will reportedly share screen space in the sequel to Ek Villain.
Loading...
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor will reportedly share screen space in the sequel to Ek Villain.
There was speculation that Sidharth, who starred in the 2014 film, has been replaced by Arjun in the follow-up, produced by Ekta Kapoor.
According to a source close to the project, the makers have approached Sidharth to play the lead and they want Arjun to play the antagonist.
"The producers have approached both of the actors - Sidharth for the role of the protagonist and Arjun for the negative role... Talks are on and they have not signed the contract as yet," the insider said.
Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.
Sidharth is currently shooting for Jabariya Jodi in Lucknow. The actor will next start work on Captain Vikram Batra biopic.
Whereas, Arjun's next release is Namaste England. He also has films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India's Most Wanted and Panipat lined up.
There was speculation that Sidharth, who starred in the 2014 film, has been replaced by Arjun in the follow-up, produced by Ekta Kapoor.
According to a source close to the project, the makers have approached Sidharth to play the lead and they want Arjun to play the antagonist.
"The producers have approached both of the actors - Sidharth for the role of the protagonist and Arjun for the negative role... Talks are on and they have not signed the contract as yet," the insider said.
Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.
Sidharth is currently shooting for Jabariya Jodi in Lucknow. The actor will next start work on Captain Vikram Batra biopic.
Whereas, Arjun's next release is Namaste England. He also has films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India's Most Wanted and Panipat lined up.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Movie Review: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan’s Film is Over Dramatic but Charming
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 12 Written Updates: Anup Jalota Flirts With Roshmi-Kriti While Sreesanth Bowls to Decide New Captains
- Horn OK Pleassss Producer, Director Dismiss Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Against Nana Patekar
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- Renault Lodgy Gets Zero Star in Global NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating, Company Issues Clarification
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...