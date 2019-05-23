Sidhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Riti Pathak BJP Riti Pathak LEADING

Sidhi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Shrawan Kumar Dwivedi "Samajwadi" NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Lalta Prasad Jayswal IND -- -- Lalan IND -- -- Ramawatar Vishwakarma BJP -- -- Riti Pathak CPI -- -- Com. Sanjay Namdeo GGP -- -- Fatte Bahadur Singh Markam RPI(A) -- -- Ram Kripal Bashor ABGP -- -- Nirmala Dr. H.L. Prajapati SHS -- -- Ashish Kumar Singh Chauhan SUP -- -- Anup Singh Sengar IND -- -- Ramsahay Shahu IND -- -- Ramraj Yadav SPKP -- -- Ramadhar Gupta "Mai Ke Lal" BSCP -- -- Shyam Lal Vaishya RSSP -- -- Ramvishal Pal CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Ram Rahees Kol PPI(D) -- -- Ramdas Shah Mulnivasi SASP -- -- Gyani Jaiswal IND -- -- Dileep Kumar Shukla BSP -- -- Ram Lal Panika IND -- -- Ram Kumar Jaysval IND -- -- Rakesh Kumar Patel IND -- -- Dheerendra Kumar IND -- -- Dharmendra Singh Baghel INC -- -- Ajay Arjun Singh

11. Sidhi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.68% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 32.18%. The estimated literacy level of Sidhi is 62.61%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Riti Pathak of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,08,046 votes which was 10.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.23% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Govind Prasad Mishra of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 45,740 votes which was 6.77% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 40.08% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.00% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.76% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sidhi was: Riti Pathak (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,15,799 men, 8,20,208 women and 41 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Sidhi is: 24.25 82Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सीधी, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); সিদ্ধি, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); सीधी, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); સિધી, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); சிதி, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); సీధీ, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಸಿಧಿ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); സിദി, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)