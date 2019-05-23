English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sidhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sidhi (सीधी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Sidhi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.68% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 32.18%. The estimated literacy level of Sidhi is 62.61%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Riti Pathak of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,08,046 votes which was 10.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.23% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Govind Prasad Mishra of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 45,740 votes which was 6.77% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 40.08% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.00% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.76% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sidhi was: Riti Pathak (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,15,799 men, 8,20,208 women and 41 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sidhi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Sidhi is: 24.25 82
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सीधी, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); সিদ্ধি, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); सीधी, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); સિધી, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); சிதி, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); సీధీ, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಸಿಧಿ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); സിദി, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
IND
--
--
Shrawan Kumar Dwivedi "Samajwadi"
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Lalta Prasad Jayswal
IND
--
--
Lalan
IND
--
--
Ramawatar Vishwakarma
BJP
--
--
Riti Pathak
CPI
--
--
Com. Sanjay Namdeo
GGP
--
--
Fatte Bahadur Singh Markam
RPI(A)
--
--
Ram Kripal Bashor
ABGP
--
--
Nirmala Dr. H.L. Prajapati
SHS
--
--
Ashish Kumar Singh Chauhan
SUP
--
--
Anup Singh Sengar
IND
--
--
Ramsahay Shahu
IND
--
--
Ramraj Yadav
SPKP
--
--
Ramadhar Gupta "Mai Ke Lal"
BSCP
--
--
Shyam Lal Vaishya
RSSP
--
--
Ramvishal Pal
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Ram Rahees Kol
PPI(D)
--
--
Ramdas Shah Mulnivasi
SASP
--
--
Gyani Jaiswal
IND
--
--
Dileep Kumar Shukla
BSP
--
--
Ram Lal Panika
IND
--
--
Ram Kumar Jaysval
IND
--
--
Rakesh Kumar Patel
IND
--
--
Dheerendra Kumar
IND
--
--
Dharmendra Singh Baghel
INC
--
--
Ajay Arjun Singh
