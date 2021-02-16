MP Sidhi Bus Accident: Toll Rises to 40, Child Among Those Killed; PM Modi Announces Compensation

MP Sidhi Bus Accident: The toll in the horrific bus mishap in Madhya Pradesh's has risen to 40 even as a multi-agency rescue operation is underway. The deceased include 21 men, 18 women and a child.

The bus carrying over 50 people fell into a canal in Sidhi as it was heading to Satna from Sidhi district and the incident happened at Rampur Naikin area at around 7.30am. Police said the bus was to move from Chhuiya Valley area but the driver, who was later saved, took a detour to avoid a traffic jam.

However, he lost control over the vehicle which then plunged into the canal.

An SDRF team was rushed to the spot and the bus was taken out of the canal with the help of a crane. As a precautionary measure, water from nearby Bansagar dam was stopped.

Bus accident in MP’s Sidhi is horrific. Condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is actively involved in rescue and relief work: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2021

Police said the bus was overcrowded as the 32-seater vehicle had 54 passengers. As many as seven passengers were saved by the rescuers. The death toll could rise after the rescue is over, feared rescuers.

PM Modi expressed grief over the "horrific" accident and approved an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for next of kin of those who lost their lives.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has summoned transport minister Govind Singh Rajput for discussing the road mishap. The CM also cancelled his Tuesday events in the wake of the tragedy.

"What has happened is extremely tragic. Rescue work is already on. Two ministers are on their way to the site. Families of those who have died will be given a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh. The entire state is standing with those affected," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a video message.

In another incident, five women were killed and 30 injured when a mini-cargo vehicle carrying them went out of control in Tuticorin and plunged into a roadside canal on Tuesday, police said. The women were on their way to work when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a small canal at Maniyachi.