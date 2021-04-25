Siddique Kappan's Health Worsens: Kerala CM Seeks 'Humane Treatment' from UP, MPs Write to CJI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over alleged mistreatment of jailed journalist Siddique Kappan who is undergoing treatment at a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

This comes after his wife in a letter to the CJI sought immediate intervention to release Kappan from the Mathura Medical College as his “life is in extreme danger". The letter claimed he is being “chained like an animal in a cot of the Medical College Hospital, Mathura, without mobility," and has been denied to go to the toilet due to which his condition has become critical.

In a letter noting that Kappan is having diabetes and heart ailments, CM Vijayan said, “I request your goodself to intervene in the matter so that a humane treatment is accorded to Sri Kappan. Expert health care, necessary for him, hospital, where modern life saving facilities are esured. People in general and the media fraternity in particular are anxious to know about his predicament and human rights and are very much concerned about his plight. I request you to make it sure that he gets all medical facilities."

Wrote to the UP Chief Minister @myogiadityanath requesting to ensure expert healthcare and humane treatment to Siddique Kappan. pic.twitter.com/4CuxgaXeeQ— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 25, 2021

Eleven MPs of the opposition UDF on Sunday sought the intervention of Supreme Court Chief Justice N V Ramana for an urgent hearing of the case of Kappan’s arrest. n a letter to the CJI, the MPs of the Congress led UDF said that Kappan, who is incarcerated by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Mathura, sustained serious injuries after he fell unconscious in Mathura Jail.

“He is presently suffering from COVID-19 and has been admitted in the Mathura Medical College Hospital in Mathura. His condition is serious and he needs better treatment. We, therefore, implore you to save Shri Kappans life by giving him an urgent hearing in the matter requesting for issue of necessary orders to shift him from Mathura Medical College Hospital to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi", said the signatories.

The Delhi-based journalist was arrested on October 5, 2020 while on his way to Hathras, where a young Dalit woman died after being allegedly gang raped.

The FIR has been filed under various provisions of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against four people having alleged links with the Popular Front of India, or PFI.

