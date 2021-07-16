Sidhu in Delhi to Meet Congress High Command, Important Announcement on the Cards: Sources

One day after Navjot Singh Sidhu’s elevation to the post of Congress state chief set off a flurry of political activity in Punjab’s capital city Chandigarh, the Congress leader set off for Delhi to meet the party high command on Friday.

Sources told News18 that the Congress high command has called Sidhu for a discussion at 11.30 am and an important announcement may be made after the meeting.

Punjab Congress leader Harish Rawat had on Thursday announced his party colleague’s elevation to the post of state chief. However, he soon backtracked on his statement, saying a formula was being worked out and no final decision has been taken.

As reports of a ‘peace formula’ being worked out emanated from Delhi, with indications that Sidhu could be made the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, hundreds of kilometres away in Chandigarh, political intrigue was on full display.

Moments after party in-charge for Punjab, Harish Rawat announced on some TV channels that Sidhu’s appointment has been finalised, the Amarinder Singh camp was taken by surprise with what seemed to be an ‘unscheduled’ announcement. And even as those close to the chief minister started making calls to ‘Delhi’, Rawat issued a clarification claiming he had been misconstrued.

However, the announcement had already set off a political buzz in different camps of the Punjab Congress.

What further intrigued the people was Sidhu’s appearance at dissident minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s house late evening. Within a short period of time, about half a dozen more leaders joined in.

According to sources in the Punjab Congress, Pargat Singh, Tript Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi were among those present. With media contingent waiting outside, the leaders tried to avoid making any comment on the meeting.

On June 29 Sidhu’s camp had announced that he would “meet the Gandhis" in Delhi, but Rahul Gandhi later claimed that he had no meeting with him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here