After Sidhu Meets Rahul And Priyanka, Cong's Punjab In-Charge Says Standoff To End Soon

The ongoing infighting in the Punjab unit of the Congress may finally see an end. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was at the forefront of the mediation efforts, was in Delhi for two days. On Wednesday he met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the evening. Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat told News18, “I met Sidhu today. Our discussion indicated that the problem in Punjab is moving towards solution. The matter will be resolved pretty soon.”

On the big decision to be taken by AICC regarding Punjab, he said, “We will announce when the leadership is signalled.” If sources are to be believed, after Sidhu’s meeting with the Congress high command on Wednesday, there are indications that the internal strife in Punjab will end soon and an united Congress party will be seen preparing for the assembly elections.

Politically adjusting to Sidhu’s histrionics was also a huge challenge for the Congress high command. In the past, Sidhu had switched to Congress from the BJP in 2017. He had, however, been thwarted from seeking the position of Deputy CM under Amarinder Singh. Recently, a new controversy was created when CM Singh said in a televised interview that Sidhu is looking to jump ship again and switch to AAP (Aam Aadmi Party). This has created a huge storm within the Congress and thus divided its party men into two factions. In such circumstances, the Congress leadership had to look for a solution which would be acceptable to both Sidhu and Captain Singh.

