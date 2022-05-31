Sidhu Moose Wala Death: Fearing 'Fake Encounter' by Punjab Police, Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Now Moves Delhi HC

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a suspect in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has moved the Delhi High Court, fearing a “fake encounter” by the Punjab Police.

The knock on High Court’s doors by the jailed gangster comes a day after a Delhi court refused to entertain his plea that sought direction to the jail authorities not to give his custody to Punjab Police.

The application had sought a direction to the Tihar jail authorities for giving prior information to the court about any production warrant of Punjab or any other state police against Bishnoi and not to give his custody to any other state police. Lawrence Bishnoi reportedly is having apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police due to political rivalry.

Bishnoi is lodged in Tihar jail as he is facing a trial for the offence committed under the stringent MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act. The application said that any state police could investigate any case pending against him at the Tihar jail without obtaining his physical custody or may produce him to any other court through video conferencing.

Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad day light on Sunday in Punjab’s Mansa district after unidentified assailants opened fire at him while he was travelling in his car.

Bishnoi’s role in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala is being probed after a Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the killing. Brar alleged that he along with Lawrence Bishnoi hatched this assassination as the singer’s name had figured in the killing of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera and his cousin Gurlal Brar.

While Middukher was shot dead in Mohali last year, Brar was gunned down in Chandigarh.

