Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: How Accused Deepak Tinu Took Girlfriend's Help to Escape Police Custody

Deepak Tinu, one of the prime accused in Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder escaped police custody on Saturday night from Mansa. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide Tinu was helped by his girlfriend in executing the escape, Police sources revealed. Not only this, Tinu befriended CIA in-charge Pritpal Singh Breja responsible for keeping an eye on him, and fooled him in order to escape.

As per sources, Tinu was brought to a guest house in Jhunir by the now dismissed CIA official on Saturday night. Tinu took the official in confidence, which later helped him escape, while the official kept sleeping.

If sources are to be believed, Pritpal Singh’s kindness to Tinu was also seen earlier, and he had also provided a mobile phone to him.

Tinu had called and asked his friends to stand with the car at a place in Mansa on Saturday night. He and his girlfriend had stayed in one room while Pritpal Singh went to another room. Tinu had planned his escape two days prior.

Later that night, Pritpal Singh fell into a deep sleep, which is when Tinu along with his girlfriend left fled in his friends’ car parked at the designated spot.

Deepak Tinu was brought from Goindwal Jail in CIA Staff Inspector Pritpal Singh Custody on September 27. Investigation is underway on why did Pritpal Singh roam around with Tinu. Pritpal Singh will be presented in the court on Monday.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here