Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Absconding Shooter Deepak Mundi, 2 Associates Arrested at Bengal-Nepal Border

Punjab Police on Saturday arrested Deepak alias Mundi, the sixth and last shooter involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing on May 29. Mundi and his two associates, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder were caught from the West Bengal-Nepal border in a joint operation with central agencies and Delhi Police, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The Delhi Police has arrested three shooters while the Punjab Police had killed two others involved in the singer’s murder in an encounter.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Police said it has arrested Manpreet Singh, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered 11 pistols from him. Three months ago, Bishnoi had admitted that he was the “mastermind” in the singer’s killing and said he was planning it since August last year.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said Bishnoi gang member Manpreet Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, was nabbed in Kharar. Manpreet, 25, is facing two criminal cases, one each in Ludhiana and Kharar, the SSP said.

A 9mm Glock pistol, ten 0.32 pistols, three cartridges and a luxury car were recovered from him. The weapons were supplied to him by one Ashwani Kumar, resident of Pehowa in Haryana. Kumar has already been arrested, officials said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

Police had identified six shooters who formed two modules to eliminate the singer. Of these, Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish, and Ankit Sersa were arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police while Manpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh Roopa were killed by the Punjab Police.

(With inputs from PTI)

