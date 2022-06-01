Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Gangster Bishnoi Takes Back 'Fake Encounter Plea'; 2 More Suspects Detained

Two more suspects from Punjab’s Mansa were detained on Wednesday in connection with the killing of popular Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. Manpreet Singh alias Bhau, who was earlier detained from Dehradun, has been sent five-day police custody.

Sources told News18 that the two suspects detained on Wednesday were out of jail on parole. They are now being interrogated. Delhi police has already obtained the custody of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, another suspect in Moose Wala’s murder. Bishnoi’s custody has reportedly been obtained in connection with an old case.

Raising concern over “fake encounter”, Bishnoi had on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking security if his custody was handed over to the Punjab Police. However, he withdrew his petition on Wednesday. The gangster will now move to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, a report in ANI stated.

