Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Punjabi Singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon to be Quizzed

Three Punjabi singers-Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh and Dilpreet Dhillon- and music producer Nishan Singh have been summoned in connection with the murder case of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Punjab’s Mansa Police has also summoned Ajay Pal Middukhera, the brother of slain Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. This came after Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh had made some startling allegations that some of his son’s singer friends are involved in the killing.

Mansa SSP Nanak Singh confirmed that the singers have been summoned by Mansa police.

In a video that went viral, Balkaur Singh had alleged that his son was murdered because he had become too popular too soon and some people couldn’t stand his success.

“There were people who wanted to be involved in his career decisions, sign deals through them. Sidhu being an independent boy didn’t pay heed to them. Sidhu was unfortunate that he couldn’t identify those fake friends who had him killed,” Balkaur Singh had said.

Though the sharp shooters have either been arrested or killed but the parents of the slain singer have demanded that the “mastermind” behind the murder was still at large.

The parents of Moose Wala had also met Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav last month seeking the arrest of the reported mastermind Goldy Brar.

Balkaur had also suggested that a prize money should be announced to arrest Goldy Brar and if the government was unable to pay then he would be ready to pay from his pocket. Singh had also been suggesting that other singers should also be questioned.

While Babbu Mann and Mankirat Aulakh had been called even earlier by the police, popular singer Afsana Khan was also recently summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder.

