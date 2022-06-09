Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: CBI Rebuffs Punjab Police Claim on Red Corner Notice Against Goldy Brar

Putting the Punjab Police in an embarrassing spot, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday refuted claims that it had sought a Red Corner Notice against prime accused Goldy Brar from the central agency ten days before the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Punjab police had on Wednesday claimed that it had forwarded a proposal on May 19 to the CBI for the issuance of a Red Notice (RCN) for Canada-based key accused Goldy Brar to pave way for his extradition.

However, the CBI claimed the proposal for issuance of RCN against Brar was received on May 30 at 12:25 PM from the Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police via e-mail a day after Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing.

The Punjab police have been caught on wrong foot on several occasions over the aftermath of the killing. Earlier, the Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra had to withdraw his statement terming Moose Wala’s killing due to the fallout of a gang war.

Punjab government also had to take back its decision of withdrawing security to 424 persons.

Interestingly, the CBI spokesperson said that in the email received from Punjab Police, a copy of the letter dated May 19 was attached. But a hard copy of the same proposal was received from Punjab police in IPCU, CBI, and New Delhi only on May 30.

The Red Notice alerts enforcement agencies of 195 Interpol member countries to locate and detain a fugitive wanted by a requesting member country.

The spokesperson said the Red Notice proposal was forwarded to Interpol (Headquarters), Lyon on June 2 after processing for confirmation of pre-requisite requirements. The official said the Red Corner Notice request was related to two cases of Punjab Police registered against Goldy Brar in Faridkot in 2020 and 2021.

“The request was made vide FIR No.409 dated 12-11-2020 and other FIR No.44 dated 18-02-2021, both FIRs are of Police Station Faridkot. Even this request was received in IPCU CBI on May 30, whereas as per information in the public domain, the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala took place on May 29 2022,” the CBI spokesperson said.

He said the request for issuance of the Red Corner Notice against Harwinder Singh Rinda has already been sent to Interpol headquarters.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.