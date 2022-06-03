The murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has sparked inter-gang rivalries. Nearly four groups clashed inside the Ferozepur Central Jail as imprisoned gangsters reportedly turned physically violent with each other, leaving some of them with serious injuries.

Although according to news reports around a dozen inmates were injured, the local Civil Hospital said that only four were brought in for treatment. Jail sources told Times of India that those with minor injuries were treated inside the jail.

Prison authorities, meanwhile, alleged that the fight broke out as the group mourning the death of Moose Wala came face to face with the group that justified the murder. The report also claimed sources as saying that the clash broke out after a mobile phone was seized from the barracks of two gangsters following an argument over Moose Wala’s killing.

However, prison authorities later claimed that the groups started fighting after Mansa police reached Ferozepur jail to take custody of gangster Manpreet Singh Manna on a production warrant for his alleged involvement in Moose Wala’s killing. Manna is in jail for killing another gangster Kulbir Naruana.

One faction, supporting Manna, accused the other of telling police about the gangster’s possible involvement in the murder and this caused clashes, an unnamed prison source was quoted by Times of India as saying.

However, Ferozepur Central Jail Superintendent has not yet confirmed the incident.

A Haryana-based gangster on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on social media for information on the killers of Moosewala. “It’s a request to everyone that if anyone has information about the killers of Moosewala, Rs 5 lakh reward will be given for the information and the name of the informer will be kept secret,” a post on the Facebook page of gangster Bhupi Rana, who is currently lodged in Karnal jail, read.

On Wednesday, Delhi-based Neeraj Bawana gang had threatened to launch a retaliatory attack in the wake of Moosewala’s killing. The gang had vowed to deliver results in just two days. The message was uploaded by a Facebook profile by the name of ‘Neeraj Bawana Delhi NCR’. Bawana is one of Delhi’s top gangsters, and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.