Moose Wala Murder: Police Arrest Man Who Shot At Singer, Another Accused Who Harboured Shooters

Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday arrested two people in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, including one of the shooters involved in the killing of the Punjabi singer.

The accused were arrested from Mahatma Gandhi Marg near Kashmiri Gate Bus Adda in Delhi.

The shooter, identified as Ankit Sirsa, and another wanted criminal, Sachin Bhiwani, both of whom are part of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang alliance, have been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Sachin Bhiwani was responsible for harboring four of the shooters behing the Sidhu Moose Wala killing, officials said.

Sachin Bhiwani was also running wanted in a murder case of Rajasthan’s Churu and was the main person handing all the operations of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan.

Police also recovered from them one pistol of 9 MM bore along with 10 live cartridges, one pistol of .30 MM bore along with 9 live cartridges, three Police uniforms of Punjab Police and two mobile handsets along with a dongle and SIM.

