Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Lawrence Bishnoi's Close Aide Escapes CIA Grip

Deepak Tinu, one of the accused behind the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, escaped from CIA’s grip, sources said on Sunday. Tinu is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and was one of the persons involved in planning Moose Wala’s killing. Punjab police is conducting a search operation to nab Deepak Tinu.

As per reports, he was brought on remand from Punjab’s Kapurthala jail to Mansa. His last conversation with Lawrence Bishnoi took place on May 27, two days before Moose Wala shot dead in Mansa.

(details to follow)

