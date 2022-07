An encounter broke out on Wednesday between the Punjab police and the gangsters suspected in killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Sources told News18 that a gangster was killed in the encounter that took place in Amritsar’s Bhakna village.

The gangsters involved in the encounter are reported to be Manpreet Manu Kussa, and Jagroop Roopa, who the Punjab police had identified through CCTV footage.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.