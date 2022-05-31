In a major breakthrough in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the Punjab Police arrested one accused from Dehradun on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Manpreet Singh – a native of Punjab’s Dhaipei village – was arrested along with five others from the Uttarakhand capital.

Police sources claimed that Manpreet had provided logistic support to the attackers in the murder case as he provided both the cars – Corolla and Bolero — used by the assailants in the crime.

Manpreet was produced before the Mansa court on Tuesday, which sent him to 5-day police remand, SSP, Mansa, Gaurav Toora confirmed to CNN-News 18.

Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab’s Mansa district. The 27-year-old singer, also a Congress leader, was killed a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

The Punjab Police also brought two gangsters on production warrants from different jails for questioning in connection with the killing but have not formally arrested them in the case. The two gangsters were brought from Bathinda and Ferozepore jails, said sources.

Intelligence sources said that Manpreet has a history of links with gangsters though he was not booked in any heinous crime. His village Dhaipei is close to Burj Jawaharke where Moose Wala was shot dead.

Police officials said the two gangsters were brought based on intelligence inputs that they were using phones and could have been involved with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bishnoi and Goldy Brar have taken responsibility for the murder. Bishnoi has been remanded to five days in police custody in a previous case. The Delhi Police Special Cell will question him in the murder case of Moose Wala.

The investigations in the case have picked up pace with Manpreet’s arrest. Earlier, the Punjab Police had recovered the Balero jeep and Corolla car from Bathinda. According to police, Moose Wala, who was travelling in his Thar jeep with two of his friends, was attacked by eight assailants following him in two Bolero jeeps and a Corolla car.

Thirty rounds were fired from AK-94 and AK-47 assault rifles at the singer and four bullets hit him.

Meanwhile, seven days after the previous, ADGP, Law and Order, Naresh Kumar, was shifted, the Punjab government on Tuesday appointed ADGP Ishwar Singh to the post. The IPS officer had primarily worked in the Law and Order wing during the Akali and Congress regimes, including the tenure of DGPs Dinkar Gupta and Suresh Arora. Moose Wala was shot dead during a period when there was no officer heading the Law & Order wing.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.