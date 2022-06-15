Punjab Police on Wednesday got seven days’ remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Lawrence Bishnoi, whose role in the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala is being probed, was on Wednesday presented before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court by Punjab Police.

The gangster was brought to Punjab’s Mansa district amid tight security on Wednesday morning at around 4 am. Bishnoi was presented before duty magistrate after his medical check-up was conducted at the district civil hospital. After securing the police remand, the Punjab Police is shifting Bishnoi to Mohali, where he will be interrogated.

#WATCH | Punjab police bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Mansa district, Punjab He will be presented before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case today. pic.twitter.com/bhO7KGT8sO — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

The gangster was taken to Punjab after Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday allowed Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder and also allowed Punjab Police’s transit application.

Advocate Vishal Chopra appearing for Lawrence Bishnoi opposed the Punjab Police application and said that there is a security threat. There is apprehension that Lawrence Bishnoi may be “eliminated” if transit remand is granted, news agency ANI reported.

Bishnoi’s lawyer submitted that we are not opposing virtual interrogation and investigation. “We are just opposing his physical transit remand to Punjab. Punjab Police can arrest him in the case, if needed, but in Delhi only,” he added.

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 when he was travelling in his car. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who once openly threatened to kill Salman Khan after the actor was accused in the black buck poaching case of 1998 in Rajasthan, is a key suspect in the Moose Wala murder case.

Bishnoi’s role in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala is being probed after a Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the killing. Brar alleged that he along with Lawrence Bishnoi hatched this assassination as the singer’s name had figured in the killing of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera and his cousin Gurlal Brar.

Lawrence Bishnoi is also being probed in the recent Salman Khan threat letter case. The gangster, however, has denied of having any involvement in the threat letter given to the Bollywood actor.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements were put up to transfer Lawrence Bishnoi from Delhi to Punjab. A total of 50 Punjab Police personnel, two bulletproof vehicles and 12 escort vehicles were deployed to ensure no untoward incident takes place while gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was ferried from Delhi to Punjab.

The Punjab Police, while seeking transit remand of the gangster, had given the detailed plan on a secured shifting to the state. The government told the court that it would take full responsibility of the security while taking him to the state. The Punjab Police also told the court that the routes through which gangster will be ferried would be videographed.

