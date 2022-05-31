Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Cars Used in Crime Recovered, Police Working on Leads

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is following various leads including the role of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar groups, Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said on Tuesday.

Toora, who is heading the SIT probe, said police are probing various angles in connection to the murder of the 28-year-old who had fought the recent assembly elections in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa. He was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on Sunday, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

The official said the two persons who got injured during the incident are currently stable and out of danger. Speaking to reporters, he said they are probing the role of groups of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar as they have taken responsibility for the incident. “Lawrence Bishnoi group and Goldy Brar group have taken the responsibility for the incident on social media. We are also probing this angle,” he said.

According to the Punjab Police, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Moosewala. A Canada-based Goldy Brar, member of the Bishnoi gang, had taken the responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi has been remanded to five days in police custody in a previous case. The Delhi Police Special Cell will question him in the murder case of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The police have also recovered the cars in the crime, the Mansa SSP said, adding the team is hopeful that the accused will be arrested soon. The statement comes a day after the police recovered an abandoned car in Moga. Police said they suspect that the assailants might have fled in this vehicle after committing the murder. A forensic team examined the car following the recovery.

The Delhi Police on Monday questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi here in connection with the case. The questioning took place after the Delhi court refused to entertain a plea filed by Bishnoi, who has been accused of plotting the murder, that he apprehended a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.

A senior Delhi Police officer said ‘Bishnoi who has been lodged in jail no. 8 of Tihar had been planning the killing for months and was questioned in connection with the matter while Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana who are in police custody were also be questioned in connection with the killing.”

Punjab police chief V K Bhawra’ had on Sunday claimed that prima facie, it seems to be an inter-gang rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi Group and Lucky Patial group. Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility of Sidhu Mooswala’s murder citing it as a retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera, he said.

According to police, Bishnoi, who has allegedly been running an extortion racket from inside the jail for years, has been actively in touch with his associates. Bishnoi was lodged at a Rajasthan jail and was later shifted to Delhi prison in connection with an MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case. Bishnoi and his gang members are allegedly involved in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, etc in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. Most of the gang leaders have been caught and are jailed in and around Delhi.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the killing of Moosewala. The state government will extend full cooperation to this panel, including roping in any of the central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Mann said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday temporarily.

(With inputs from PTI)

