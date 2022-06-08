Sidhu Moose Wala: Punjab Police Seeks Issuance of Red Corner Notice Against Bishnoi Gang's Active Member

Punjab Police has sought the issuance of a red corner notice against Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is an active member of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection with the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

The state government said that police on May 19, ten days ahead of the Moose Wala’s murder, had already sent a proposal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue the red corner notice against Brar, which will pave the way for his extradition to India.

Brar, who is an absconder, had claimed the responsibility for the murder of the 28-year-old singer. This murder was in retaliation for youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder that took place last year.

According to the Punjab government’s Information and PR Department, “Punjab Police has also sought the issuance of Red Corner Notices against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda of village Rattoke, Tarn Taran, which has been sent CBI on May 5 this year.”

Moose Wala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

A CCTV footage, which later emerged on social media, showed that the vehicle of Moose Wala was being followed by a Corolla car in Jawahar Ke village. Then the Bolero vehicle stopped in front of Moose Wala’s Thar and then the occupants of the Corolla and Bolero vehicles started indiscriminate firing at the singer. The Punjab police had set up the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder case, under the supervision of the head of the anti-gangster task force (AGTF).

The state police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind it.

Lawrence Bishnoi Claims ‘rivalry’ with Moose Wala

Bishnoi has told investigators that his gang’s members, including Goldy Brar, hatched a conspiracy and killed Sidhu Moose Wala, officials said on June 3. According to them, Bishnoi, who is in the custody of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, has alleged that Moose Wala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera on August 7 last year which led to a “rivalry” between him and the Punjabi singer.

“Bishnoi has been very uncooperative so far. But during interrogation, he accepted that he had a rivalry with Moose Wala and claimed that his gang members killed the singer. He has revealed that Goldy Brar was one of the gang members who conspired and executed the killing of Moose Wala but has not yet disclosed the names of other associates who were the real conspirators and executioners of the killing,” a police official had said.

The official further said, “Bishnoi has not disclosed the exact motive behind executing the killing and has been uncooperative about revealing other details about the murder.”

Red Corner Notice Against Khalistani Man Issued

Interpol recently issued a red corner notice against alleged Khalistani operative Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh on a request from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials confirmed to CNN-News18. The Canada-based operative is an alleged accomplice of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“It has been informed by Asstt. Director, NCB, Interpol, that RCN against the fugitive accused Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh alias Prabh in RC-10/2021/NIA/DLI (Extortion for Terror Funding by KTF, Arshdeep Module case) has been published by IPSG Head Quarter, Lyon, France on 31.05.2022 vide control no. A-4399/5-2022,” an NIA officer confirmed.

In November 2021, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against Arshdeep, Nijjar, and five others in a Mohali court under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Arms Act. Arshdeep and others were accused of being part of a conspiracy hatched by Nijjar, a designated terrorist, for kidnapping and subsequently killing persons of other faiths to disturb communal harmony in Punjab.

Arshdeep’s role is also being probed by Punjab police in connection with the recent murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Eight People Arrested So Far

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder case. They have been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police.

Police also said they have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime. Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot.

Others who have been held are Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

Additional Director General of Police Pramod Ban, who heads the anti-gangster task force, said Sandeep, alias Kekda, on the directions of Brar and Sachin Thapan had kept tabs on the singer’s movements by impersonating himself as his fan. Kekda also clicked selfies with the singer when the latter was leaving his home minutes before his murder, said Ban.

“Kekda has shared all inputs like the singer was not accompanied by his security personnel, number of occupants, vehicle details and he is travelling in non-bullet-proof vehicle Mahindra Thar, with the shooters and handlers operating from abroad,” ADGP Ban said as he was disclosing the role of each accused in the crime.

The ADGP said Manpreet Manna had provided a Toyota Corolla car to Manpreet Bhau, who further delivered the car to two persons-suspected to be the shooters on the directions of Saraj Mintu, who is a close aide of Brar and Sachin Thapan.

The ADGP said fifth accused Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, had provided shelter to two associates of Brar, who came from Haryana in January, 2022, and also got conducted recce of Moose Wala’s home and surrounding areas through them. Monu Dagar had provided two shooters and helped assemble the team of shooters to carry out this murder the directions of Brar, said police. Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb had handed over a Bolero vehicle to the shooters and also provided them with a hideout, said Ban. Ban said four shooters involved in the murder of Moose Wala have been identified.

“Names of other persons belonging to Punjab and other states have also emerged, who had played a role in planning, providing logistic support, arms and ammunition and hideouts to the criminals, who carried out this dastardly act,” said Ban. Strategy-based cohesive efforts are being made by the SIT along with various units of Punjab Police and other agencies to arrest the accused, he said. Operations are being carried out in different states simultaneously to nab the accused at the earliest, said Ban.

ADGP Ban said the SIT, headed by IGP Jaskaran Singh, has been working strategically and cohesive efforts are being made to arrest the identified shooters and other accused persons involved in the murder.

(with inputs from PTI)

