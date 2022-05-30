Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead: CCTV Footage Shows 2 Cars Tailing Punjabi Singer's Vehicle Before Murder, Cong to Meet Guv | 10 Points

The tragic death of Punjabi singer and public figure Sidhu Moose Wala has triggered a furor in the state, as police kicks into action to determine the facts behind the murder and opposition parties in the state blame the AAP government for its approach.

Moose Wala was seriously injured after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.

The singer had joined the Congress party in December last year.

Here are top updates on the story:

• Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra on Sunday said the killing of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it. He said a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the incident. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bathinda Range, Pardeep Yadav constituted the three-member SIT to ensure effective and speedy investigation of the murder. The team includes SP (investigation) Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP (Investigation) Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and in-charge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh. Reports also said one Canada-based Goldy Brar had claimed the responsibility of the murder of Moose Wala.

• According to a report by ANI, a CCTV footage has shown two cars tailing Sidhu’s vehicle moments before it was shot down in Mansa district.

• The Congress on Sunday sought the dismissal of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over the killing of Moose wala, saying that it has lost the moral authority to govern. State Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Warring along with former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met family members of Sidhu Moose wala.

“Why was his security was reduced? In 2 months, 40-45 people lost their lives including a Kabaddi player. We will meet Union Home Minister, Governor and will also appeal in HC,” said State Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Warring.

• The Haryana government on Sunday said a programme of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with singer Daler Mehndi at Gurugram has been cancelled following the murder. An official spokesperson said the programme has been cancelled to express grief on the untimely demise of the popular Punjabi singer. Khattar was to launch a song by Mehndi during the programme to be held in Gurugram on May 30 based on the development work taking place in Haryana.

• BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said Moosewala murder within hours of the AAP government withdrawing his security demonstrated once again complete collapse of law and order in Punjab. Chugh said the Bhagwant Mann government should immediately stop helping his mentor Arvind Kejriwal for making political use of Punjab Police.

• While expressing shock over the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said this incident exhibits an abject breakdown of law and order in Punjab. This is an extremely sombre and critical hour, requiring all of us to exercise restraint and statesmanship. On his part, CM must reflect deeply why Punjab under him has drifted into anarchy with total breakdown of law & order, said Badal in a tweet. CM also must honestly think if the cheaply populist decision to withdraw Moosewala’s security is directly responsible for the tragedy. After all, he faced tangible threat to life. This is no time for political point scoring but someone must take responsibility for the situation, said the SAD chief.

• Police has also been deployed outside the residence of Moose wala. The AAP government has come under scrutiny for reducing the security cover of the famous Punjabi singer along with many other public figures, earlier.

• Morning visuals outside the residence of Moose wala:

• Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday expressed shock after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district, and said nobody involved will be spared. “I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm,” Mann said in a tweet.

• Calling Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala’s murder on Sunday shocking, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said culprits will be given the harshest punishment. The Aam Aadmi Party national convener urged public to maintain peace. “Sidhu Moosewala’s murder is saddening and shocking. I just spoke to Punjab CM Mann sahib. Culprits will be given the harshest punishment. I request everyone to remain strong and maintain peace. May God give peace to his soul,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

