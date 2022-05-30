Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead LIVE Updates: Father Demands CBI or NIA Probe Into Killing; Popular Singer Mankirt Aulakh Under Scanner

Live now
Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead LIVE Updates: The tragic death of Punjabi singer and public figure Sidhu Moose Wala has triggered a furor in the state, as police kicks into action to determine the facts behind the murder and opposition parties in the state blame the AAP government for its approach.
Moose Wala was seriously injured after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday, Read More
According to a report by ANI, a CCTV footage has shown two cars tailing Sidhu’s vehicle moments before it was shot down in Mansa district.
Popular Punjabi Singer Mankirt Aulakh is also under the scanner of Punjab police in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, sources said on Monday. The musician will be interrogated, they said
Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra on Sunday said the killing of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it. He said a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the incident. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bathinda Range, Pardeep Yadav constituted the three-member SIT to ensure effective and speedy investigation of the murder. The team includes SP (investigation) Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP (Investigation) Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and in-charge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh. Reports also said one Canada-based Goldy Brar had claimed the responsibility of the murder of Moose Wala.
In the FIR filed, Sidhu’s father has alleged that his son used to get frequent threatening calls from Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Recalling the incidents of the day in the report, he said his son had got out without his bulletproof car and gun man that day. He was tailed by one car, while another waited for him at a distance, and after having cornered the singer, shot multiple rounds at him. “My son left with his friends Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh in a Thar car. He did not take the bulletproof Fortuner and the two guards with him. I followed him in another car with the two armed personnel,” he said in his complaint.
Police inspecting Sidhu’s vehicle that was fired at by assailants:
Punjab | Sidhu Moose Walas's vehicle is being inspected by Police at Mansa Police Station.
Punjab police is exploring links to various gangsters and their cohorts. Sidhu’s father has mentioned the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi in the FIR, and Punjab police personnel are in talks with their counterparts in Delhi to interrogate Bishnoi, who is lodged in Tihar jail. Police may also talk to other related gangsters, sources said.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is taking minute to minute updates on Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, his office said on Monday. “He will hold a meeting with senior police officials today. A number of senior police officials sent to Mansa. Prompt action should be taken to catch the culprits as soon as possible,” his office said, according to ANI.
Balkaur Singh, father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann demanding a CBI and NIA investigation of his son’s death.
The singer had joined the Congress party in December last year.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bathinda Range, Pardeep Yadav constituted the three-member SIT to ensure effective and speedy investigation of the murder. The team includes SP (investigation) Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP (Investigation) Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and in-charge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh.
Addressing the media here, the DGP said, This incident seems to be a case of an inter gang rivalry. He said the name of Moose Wala’s manager Shaganpreet had figured in the murder of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year. Shagunpreet had fled to Australia.
This murder appeared to be in retaliation of Middukhera’s murder, the top police officer said. He said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind this incident, adding that one of the members of the gang from Canada had taken the responsibility of the murder. According to official sources, one Canada-based Goldy Brar had claimed the responsibility of the murder of Moose Wala.
There is an inter-gang rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Lucky Patial gang, they said. Notably, three shooters identified as Sunny, Anil Lath and Bholu — all residents of Haryana — had already been arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell in connection with the murder of Middukhera, while Shaganpreet was named as accused in the FIR registered in this case.
DGP Bhawra said four Punjab police commandos had been deployed with the singer. He said every year, security is thinned out because of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar and ‘Ghalughara week’ next month. Two commandos of Moose Wala were also withdrawn. But he did not take two of his remaining commandos along with him, the police official noted.
He said the popular singer chose not to take his private bullet proof vehicle as well. On Saturday, the Punjab Police had ordered withdrawal of security of 424 people, including former MLAs, heads of Deras and serving and retired policemen, on temporary basis.
The DGP further said 30 empty bullet shells have been recovered and at least three weapons like 9 mm and 455 bore appeared to have been used in the crime. Giving more details of the incident, he said Moose Wala left his house around 4:30 pm along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin). The singer was driving the vehicle.
Bhawra said when Moose Wala reached Jawahar Ke village, they were followed by a car and were intercepted from the front by two vehicles. “There was heavy firing from the front on Sidhu Moosewala, he said, adding that the police team reached the spot immediately and the trio was taken to Civil Hospital Mansa where the singer was declared brought dead. His cousin and friend are in stable condition, and have been referred to Patiala for further treatment.
