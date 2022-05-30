Sidhu Moose Wala's Father Tailed Behind in Car with Security Personnel, But 'It Was Over Within Minutes': FIR

Balkaur Singh, father of Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala, has registered a complaint with the Punjab Police stating that his son was threatened over phone call several times. He said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened him multiple times and that was why he had kept a bulletproof car.

Balkaur Singh said on the fateful day, his son and two friends, Gurvinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, did not take the bullet proof and armed personnel with them.

Balkaur Singh mentioned that he was with two security personnel in a separate car behind his son and he saw a sedan intercepting Moose Wala’s Thar. He said when Moose Wala’s car neared Jawaharke village, there was a white-coloured Bolero car already parked there with four young men inside it.

Within minutes, the four youths fired indiscriminately at his Thar and fled from there, Balkaur wrote in the FIR. “I reached the spot and raised an alarm. I took my son and his friends to the government hospital in Mansa, where my son Shubhdeep Singh died,” he said.

Balkaur urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to order a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into the killing of his son. Seeking justice for his son, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh demanded that the Punjab government should involve the CBI and the NIA in the inquiry.

He also demanded a public apology from the DGP for linking his son’s murder to gangwar. It is learnt that the family of Moosewala was not agreeing to conduct the post-mortem. In a letter to CM Mann, Singh blamed the AAP-government’s alleged incompetency for the incident.

“Shubhdeep’s mother is asking me where her son is and when he will return. What reply should I give?” said Singh in an emotional letter. “I hope that I will get justice,” he added.

Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Moosewala’s cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

The Punjab police DGP on Sunday had said the incident seems to be a case of an inter-gang rivalry, adding that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Moosewala. At least three weapons were used and 30 empty cases were recovered from the site.

