Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder: Father Demands CBI, NIA Probe; Singer Mankirt Aulakh to be Questioned

Kin of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed on Sunday, has written to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann demanding a CBI and NIA probe in the case.

Balkaur Singh, father of the Punjabi singer, has written to Mann and demanded that the investigation against officers who made orders regarding the withdrawal of Moose Wala’s security.

Singh also demanded that a sitting judge of the High Court should investigate the order regarding the withdrawal of security and also demanded an apology from the Punjab DGP for the tragic incident.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Moosewala’s cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

In the FIR filed, Sidhu’s father has alleged that his son used to get frequent threatening calls from Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Recalling the incidents of the day in the report, he said his son had got out without his bulletproof car and gun man that day. He was tailed by one car, while another waited for him at a distance, and after having cornered the singer, shot multiple rounds at him.

“My son left with his friends Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh in a Thar car. He did not take the bulletproof Fortuner and the two guards with him. I followed him in another car with the two armed personnel,” he said in his complaint.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it. He said a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the incident.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bathinda Range, Pardeep Yadav constituted the three-member SIT to ensure effective and speedy investigation of the murder. The team includes SP (investigation) Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP (Investigation) Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and in-charge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh. Addressing the media here, the DGP said, this incident seems to be a case of an inter gang rivalry.

Popular Punjabi Singer Mankirt Aulakh is also under the scanner of Punjab police in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, sources told News18 on Monday. The police will also question Aulakh in the case as the sleuths are exploring links to various gangsters and their cohorts.

