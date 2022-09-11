Sidhu Moosewala Killing: All Shooters Arrested, Cops Unravel Conspiracy, Salman Khan Link

With the arrest of all sharpshooters in the Sidhu Moosewala murder, the Punjab Police claim to have unravelled the modus operandi and conspiracy behind the crime. The police have also found the link of one of the arrested accused to the plan to kill actor Salman Khan.

The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Saturday arrested the sixth and last shooter identified as Deepak Mundi, along with his two aides from the Indo-Nepal Border in West Bengal, when the trio was attempting to flee to Nepal. The operation was carried out jointly by the AGTF along with Delhi Police and Central agencies.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that Deepak Mudi, and his two other aides, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker, were nabbed from near Indo-Nepal checkpoint in the area of Kharibari Police Station in Darjeeling district of West Bengal .

With these three arrests, the total number of arrests in the Sidhu Moosewala Murder case has reached 23, with two shooters identified as Manpreet Singh alias Manu Kussa and Jagroop Singh alias Roopa neutralised during an encounter in Bhakna village of Amritsar. Other shooters, who were arrested earlier, have been identified as Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sersa.

‘GOLDY BRAR GAVE THEM DIRECTIONS’

Yadav said that after killing Moosewala, both Mundi and Kapil had been staying together and were constantly shifting their locations on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is the main conspirator. “Mundi and Kapil stayed in Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, UP and West Bengal,” he said, adding that Rajinder, who was already stationed in Nepal, had come to West Bengal to facilitate the entry of Mundi and Kapil and to take them to a safe house in Nepal.

He said that Brar had promised to get Mundi and Kapil settled in Dubai using fake passports. “Both were supposed to receive their fake passports in Nepal or Thailand, after which they were to fly to Dubai,” he added.

‘PANDIT WAS APPROACHED TO KILL SALMAN’

The preliminary interrogation of Kapil Pandit has revealed that he jumped parole in 2021 that he had got to attend the last rites of his mother. He is absconding since then. He was arrested for the murder of a person from his native village Bewad in District Churu, Rajasthan.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang through Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar to carry out the killing of actor Salman Khan," said the DGP, adding that Pandit, along with Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav, was asked to carry out the recce to plan the strategy to kill Khan.

Pandit revealed that, earlier too, he had surveyed several spots with the intention to kill Moosewala at the behest of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to avenge the killing of Vicky Middukhera, Yadav added.

The DGP said that concerted efforts are being made to arrest the gangsters who had escaped overseas. As a result, gangster Sachin Thapan has been detained in Azerbaijan, and he will soon be extradited to India. The police have submitted a challan against the 24 accused in this case, he added.