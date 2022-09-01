Sidhu Moosewala Murder Accused Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldi Brar Booked Under UAPA: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has slapped Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldi Brar, who are believed to have orchestrated the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala this May. Their rival gang runners Neeraj Bawania, Tillu Tajpuria and their members have also been recently booked under the Act in two separate FIRs lodged by the police’s special cell.

The move came in a day after Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Delhi Police headquarters and held a meeting with top officials on several issues. The menace of gangsters in the NCR and neighbouring states, following the recent killing of Sidhu Moosewala, is believed to be one of the issues discussed in the meeting.

According to the police, one of the FIRs that has been registered against the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldi Brar group is for Moosewala’s murder. The second FIR names rival gangsters Neeraj Bawania, Tillu Tajpuria and their henchmen Sukhpreet and Dilpreet. The absconding alleged terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda has also been named in the second FIR, officials said.

This is the first time that the UAPA has been used against gangsters in Delhi. The sections of the Act that were invoked against these gangsters are Section 18 for conspiracy, 18B for recruiting persons for terrorist act and Section 20 for being a member of a terrorist organisation, including some other sections, the police said.

A senior police officer said in the past the UAPA, which has mostly been invoked against terrorists or those believed to have indulged in anti-national act, has been used following inputs that these gangs had been getting foreign supplies.

“In many incidents foreign made weapons were recovered from these gangs. In the past, Pakistan made weapons have also been recovered. There have also been inputs that funds were received from foreign to carry out certain acts,” said a senior police officer.

Another reason is that there are also apprehensions that the members of these gangs are often in touch with members of some banned outfits and may carry out targeted killings, the officer said.

