Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Punjab Police to Bring Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Delhi for Questioning

In order to expedite the probe into the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab police have planned to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after bringing him to the state as his gang was claimed to be behind the killing of the 28-year-old Punjabi singer. Moosewala, who was also a Congress leader, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack and are said to be stable now.

Bishnoi is currently in the custody of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in a case under the Arms Act and other sections related to the assault on a public servant.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora, who is heading the SIT probe, told the media on Wednesday that the police have received crucial leads and they are working on them.

On being asked whether Mansa police will bring Bishnoi on remand, the SSP said, “Definitely. We have information that the Delhi Police has taken the remand of Bishnoi. After that, we will make him join the investigation in this case as per the law.”

Toora had earlier said that they are probing the role of groups of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar as they have taken responsibility for the incident. “Lawrence Bishnoi group and Goldy Brar group have taken the responsibility for the incident on social media. We are also probing this angle,” he had said. A Canada-based Goldy Brar, member of the Bishnoi gang, had taken the responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer.

SSP Toora also said the police have traced the route the criminals involved in the murder took. “From where they came, how they conducted a recce, and how they escaped we have cleared this all,” he said. One person has already been arrested in this case, police added. The police on Tuesday said they had arrested Manpreet Singh in the Moosewala murder case. Singh has been accused of supplying vehicles to the assailants who were involved in the killing.

Meanwhile, Bishnoi had filed a plea before the Delhi High Court, claiming apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.

He had sought direction from the Tihar Jail authority and the Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards, including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including the Punjab Police. On Wednesday, however, he withdrew the plea. His counsel submitted before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma that he wished to withdraw the petition and wanted to file it before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

(with inputs from PTI)

