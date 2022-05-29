Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Cops Look into Goldy Brar’s Delhi, Punjab Links; Spl Cell to Meet on Monday

After the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, 28, on Sunday, the Delhi Police is now on alert to find the links of gangster Goldy Brar, who has allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack, with those in Punjab and Delhi-Haryana regions, said sources.

Officials of the special cell will meet on Monday in connection with the case.

Brar lives in Canada and the special cell is looking into all his connections, said sources.

Moosewala had four police gunmen on his security, out of which two were withdrawn by the government on Saturday.

Sources told News18 that more than 30 bullets were fired at the vehicle and eight hit Moosewala at Jawaharke village in Mansa district.

Two others were left injured. He was rushed to a local hospital in a critical state.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moose Wala, aka Sidhu Moosewala, had contested the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa constituency and had lost his debut poll to AAP’s now sacked cabinet minister Vijay Singla, who has been arrested on corruption charges.

CM Bhagwant Mann tweeted: “I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm.”

The Congress, which was ousted from power in Punjab this March, has demanded the resignation of AAP CM Bhagwant Mann. “Murder of a promising youngster Sidhu Moosewala exposes law & order situation of Punjab. CM @BhagwantMann should immediately resign as he holds charge of home department and an explanation is needed on what basis his security was withdrawn yesterday just one day before attack,” Partap Singh Bajwa tweeted.

