Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead LIVE Updates: Punjabi Singer Succumbs; Cong Says CM Mann Has 'Blood on His Hands'

In a shocking development, popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on Sunday, a day after the Bhagwant Mann government controversially withdrew his security cover.

Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, had joined the Congress in December last year and had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa. Moosewala hailed from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head and father an ex-serviceman. READ MORE.