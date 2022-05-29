Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead LIVE Updates: Punjabi Singer Succumbs; Cong Says CM Mann Has 'Blood on His Hands'

Live now
Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead LIVE Updates: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on Sunday, while two others were left injured. Moosewala was rushed to a local hospital in a critical state after he was shot at by unidentified assailants. The incident took place at Jawaharke village in Mansa district. Read More
Reacting to the attack, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that law and order have “completely collapsed in Punjab” where criminals have no fear of law.
Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family.
Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 29, 2022
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded action against the killers of Moosewala.
Shocked to learn about the killing of young Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. My sympathies with his family & friends. Those responsible must be arrested without delay. This exhibits an abject breakdown of law & order in Punjab.#sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/bZJu3EHHot
— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 29, 2022
Former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar took to Twitter to condemn Moosewala’s death, saying, “Murder of Sidhu Moosewala is utterly shocking. AamAdamiParty must be held accountable for tinkering with security issues to gain cheap publicity.”
Murder of Sidhu Moosewala is utterly shocking. AamAdamiParty must be held accountable for tinkering with security issues to gain cheap publicity. @BhagwantMann @AAPPunjab
— Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) May 29, 2022
In a shocking development, popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on Sunday, a day after the Bhagwant Mann government controversially withdrew his security cover.
Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, had joined the Congress in December last year and had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa. Moosewala hailed from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head and father an ex-serviceman. READ MORE.
The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation.
Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends.
We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief. pic.twitter.com/v6BcLCJk4r
— Congress (@INCIndia) May 29, 2022
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was brought dead, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, civil surgeon of the Mansa hospital.
The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover. According to police, Moosewala suffered bullet injuries. The singer, whose original name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, joined the Congress in December 2021.
The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab had said Moosewala’s songs promoted drugs and gun violence. The singer also has several cases registered against him for promoting weapons in his videos.
During the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Moosewala got into a controversy when he was seen firing a rifle at a shooting range of the Punjab Police. He was part of the state government’s drive against Covid-19 at the time and was, thus, accompanied by police officials after a public health programme.
After student groups protested over the alleged glorification of misogynistic culture and guns in his songs, a programme featuring Moosewala was cancelled at the Panjab University in Chandigarh.
Opposition parties reacted strongly and blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab for the singer’s tragic death. Mann is being blamed by opposition leaders for withdrawing his security and then for posting the order of the withdrawal on social media.
