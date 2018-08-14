GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sidhu Visits Pakistan High Commission, Says 'Have Sought Clearance for Imran Khan's Oath Ceremony'

Navjot Singh Sidhu later told reporters that he has sought the Centre's clearance for attending the ceremony in Pakistan.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2018, 7:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sidhu Visits Pakistan High Commission, Says 'Have Sought Clearance for Imran Khan's Oath Ceremony'
File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Punjab minister and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu met officials of Pakistan High Commission on Monday, regarding his proposed visit to the neighbouring country for attending the swearing-in of Imran Khan as its prime minister.

Sidhu later told reporters that he has sought the Centre's clearance for attending the ceremony in Pakistan.

Pakistan's prime minister-elect Imran Khan had called up Sidhu to extend invitation to his oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad on August 18.

"I came here for some formalities...I have applied for government's permission. Everything depends on India government's permission now," he said after visiting the Pakistan High Commission here.

Sidhu has informed the Home Ministry and Punjab Chief Minister's office on his intention to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party has said Khan's oath-taking ceremony would take place at the President House in Islamabad.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...